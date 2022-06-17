(WAND) - COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for children ages five and older are now available at HSHS Medical Group drive-thru locations.
HSHS Medical Group is giving COVID-19 vaccines and testing at drive-thru locations in Decatur, Springfield and O’Fallon. Appointments are required for all vaccine doses and testing.
Established patients can get vaccines and testing at some primary care clinics.
How to make a vaccine appointment
Create a MyHSHS account and schedule an appointment online:
- Click HERE.
- Login or create a MyHSHS account by clicking “Sign Up Now.”
- Under Quick Links, click “COVID-19 Vaccine Link.”
- Click “COVID-19 Test/Vaccine” and answer questions on eligibility to schedule a test or a first, second or third dose vaccine appointment.
- You will be able to choose from available appointments at our Springfield, Decatur and O’Fallon drive-thru locations.
Vaccine appointments can also be scheduled by calling 1-844-216-4707. Testing appointments may not be scheduled by phone and must be scheduled online via MyHSHS.
If appointments are full, check back as additional days and times will be added based on available vaccine supplies and clinic days.
