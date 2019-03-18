NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WTHR) — A police pursuit jumped the curb of normalcy Saturday night in Noblesville.
A cow on the loose was stopping traffic on the east side, according a Facebook post by Noblesville Police.
Noblesville Police Lieutenant Bruce Barnes told WTHR the department got a call around 6:32 p.m. Saturday to assist with an animal complaint near of the intersection of Tegler & Bergen.
Barnes told Eyewitness News that the cow had reportedly escaped from a transport trailer and the individuals responsible for the cow were trying to recapture the animal.
NPD assisted for about an hour before the cow was finally captured and returned to the trailer.
One driver was able to catch the animal on video as it roamed near Hamilton Town Center.