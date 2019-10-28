ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Police are still trying to wrangle up loose cattle after a semi carrying cows overturned on Interstate 72 near Argenta Sunday.
Multiple cows are still loose. Several ranchers are out trying to find the cows Monday morning.
Illinois State Police are warning drivers to be careful as the cows have been crossing the interstate.
Police were initially called out around 1:15 Monday afternoon to I-72 at mile marker 150.
About 50 cattle were running all over the interstate with another 70 still in the trailer still.