Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Summer heat will mean the return of outdoor concerts at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater at Decatur Lake Decatur. One big event will be a combined partnership between the Decatur Parks Foundation and the Decatur Area Arts Council.
August 28, 2021 from Noon until 5pm will be the inaugural Devon On Tap Craft Beer and Music Festival. Four live bands will be performing. CDC guidelines for COVID will be followed during the event.
The festival will include regional breweries, food trucks, music and yard games. In addition, a VIP event will be held Friday night August 27 (7pm-10pm) at the Decatur Area Arts Council ($100 per ticket).
General admission tickets for the craft beer and music festival will cost $30 plus fees for everyone 21+. Designated drivers will pay $10 plus fees. VIP parking is $10 plus fees. Brewers interested in participating are needed.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.devonamphitheater.com and tickets purchased for an original 2020 event will be honored.
