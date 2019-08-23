DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Craft Beer Festival is set to return on Saturday, Aug. 24.
The event runs from 1-6 p.m. on that day outside of the Decatur Area Arts Council on North Water Street. Tickets for the main event Saturday are $30, and they include admission, eight tasting tickets, live music, access to food trucks that are on-site and a souvenir glass. Those who aren’t drinking can purchase a $10 Designated Driver ticket Saturday.
A Facebook page for the event said it will include unique craft beers and ciders, food trucks, live music and local breweries from throughout Illinois.
A VIP event is happening in the DAAC from 7-10 p.m. Friday. The page said “rare and hard-to-find” beers people can’t get Saturday will be at this event. Some hors d’oeuvres and access to the Saturday festival, along with extra tasting tickets and souvenir glass and other perks are available for a $100 VIP ticket.
Breweries involved in the festival include:
- Bearded Owl Brewing
- Buzz Bomb Brewing
- Cahoots Brewing
- Church Street Brewing Company
- Decatur Brew Works
- DESTIHL Brewery
- Door 4 Brewing Co
- Effing Brew Company
- Golden Fox Brewing
- Half Acre Beer Co
- JT Walker's Brewing
- Keg Grove Brewing Company
- Land of Lincoln Winery (Stiffy's HardCider)
- Lil Beaver Brewery
- Riggs Beer Company
- Spirited Republic / Limerick Brewing Company
- Monarch Brewing Company
- Obed & Isaac's
- Rolling Meadows Farm Brewery
- Two Doors Down
- Triptych Brewing
- White Oak Brewing