ILLINOIS (WAND) - HSHS Home Care & Hospice Illinois is once again hosting a "Cram the Car" food drive to help those struggling with food insecurity.
This is the eighth year for the drive. Non-perishable items can be donated when an HSHS Home Care Illinois car will be parked on Monday, Feb. 28 in the HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital circle drive from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The drive is near the Ronald McDonald statue.
Donated items will go to the Catholic Charities food pantry.
"It's amazing (how) a very small gift - something tiny to us, a couple of dollars or anything - can make a huge difference for someone else," said HSHS Hospice Facilitator Erie Engelbart.
Click here for a list of items to donate.
