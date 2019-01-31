EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A Cram the Car event is being held in Effingham to get canned goods for the Catholic Charities food pantry.
February is National Canned Food Month.
HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois, Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota and Roy Schmidt Honda are teaming up for the fundraiser.
The 5th annual Cram the Cars event asks people to drop canned goods off at HSHS Home Care and Hospice office at 701 West Temple Ave. or at one of these automobile dealers:
- Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota – 2400 South Banker St.
- Roy Schmidt Honda – 1705 West Fayette Ave.
Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Donations will be accepted the entire month of February.
On Feb. 28, HSHS Home Care and Hospice will Cram the Cars with the donated items before delivering them to Catholic Charities.
Some non-perishable items that Catholic Charities could use are:
- Pancake mix and syrup
- Jelly
- Canned fruit
- Pasta sauce
- Cereal
- Granola
- Sugar free fruit
- Low salt vegetables
- Large boxes of oatmeal