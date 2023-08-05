MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have closed lanes along I-72 in Macon County due to a crash.
A WAND News crew was headed West out of Decatur towards Springfield on I-72 reported lane closures due to a crash.
The both of the eastbound lanes were blocked and one of the westbound lanes was blocked as of Noon on Saturday.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is provided.
