DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A crash occurred at the intersection of E. Eldorado St. and N. Main St. in Decatur on Wednesday evening.
Decatur Fire Department said that a semi truck and two other vehicles were involved but no injuries were reported.
A streetlight was damaged and a tree was knocked over, causing debris to spill into the roadway.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.