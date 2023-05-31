SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police Troop 6 are on the scene of a vehicle crash that has caused a lane blockage on Interstate 55 southbound around mile marker 107.
ISP reports that traffic is flowing slowly and drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.
No further information was released about the crash.
