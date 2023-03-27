DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A crash has blocked traffic on N Water St. between E. Pierson Ave and E. Kenwood Ave south of St. Teresa.
Multiple emergency vehicles were on the scene and traffic was blocked as of 6 p.m.
Drivers may need to find an alternate route as accident cleanup has started around 6:10 p.m.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.