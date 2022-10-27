WARRENSBURG, ILL. (WAND) - A traffic crash has closed off several roads in Warrensburg.
Kennedy Road between Shelton Road and Hackney Road are closed. Park Road from West Street to Lincoln Memorial Parkway are also closed.
The Macon County Emergency Management Agency are urging people to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
