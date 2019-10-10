DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department and Decatur Police Department were on scene of a traffic crash on Thursday afternoon.
A WAND-TV crew was on the scene and saw a Jeep and a sedan were involved in the crash at Main Street and Garfield. It happened around 3:15 p.m.
Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. It's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash. The airbags did deploy in the sedan.
As of 3:45 p.m. only one lane of traffic on Main Street was open for travel. It's not clear how long the other lanes will be closed.
