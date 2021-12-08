SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A traffic lane of I-55 in Sangamon County has been closed Wednesday due to a crash.
State police said officials are working on the scene of a northbound I-55 crash at mile post 100, which is in the northern part of the county. The right lane is closed and is expected to stay closed "for an extended period of time."
Drivers should use alternative routes and slow down at this time.
