LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Clinton woman is dead after a crash in Logan County.
According to the Logan County Coroner, Cheyenna A. Lane, 24, of Clinton died Monday, July 25 at 8:33 a.m. after a crash involving a semi on 1100th Street and 2175th Avenue in Chestnut.
The crash is being investigated by the Logan County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police and Logan County Coroner's Office.
