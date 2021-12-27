CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 70-year-old man died in a crash in Champaign County, according to the Champaign County Coroner.
On Monday, the Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said William Rigsby, 70, of Arrowsmith died in a two-vehicle crash in Mahomet.
The crash happened at the intersection of Route 150 and Oak Creek Road in Mahomet.
The coroner said, Rigsby was traveling westbound on Route 150 when his vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane, for unknown reason, and crashed into an eastbound pickup truck towing a trailer.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30 at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Facility in Urbana.
The crash is under investigation by the Mahomet Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.