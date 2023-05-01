FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - ISP Troopers are currently on the scene of a large crash on both south and northbound lanes of I-55 from milepost 72 -80.
According to ISP, I-55 is completely shut down at this time. Traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road.
Springfield Fire Department's hazmat members have been called out for the crash that involves more than 20 vehicles.
Divernon City Hall is being used as a reunification location for families involved in the crash.
Chatham Fire reported there is almost zero visibility in the area.
Motorists are urged to take an alternative route.
WAND is working to learn more and will update this story as it develops.
