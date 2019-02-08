SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Pleasant Plains district leaders say a car crossed over the center lane of traffic and struck a school bus Friday.
The resulting crash involved five total vehicles, state police say, including a Budget Rental moving truck, three passenger cars and the bus. It happened at about 3 p.m. on Rt. 125 near Parkes Kinner Road.
Superintendent Matt Runge says there were no injuries on the bus, but a different report from Trooper Sean Ramsey says there was a minor injury. Troopers confirmed a driver in a passenger car also had a minor injury.
Parents are asked to pick up their kids at Pleasant Plains Middle School.
The road at the scene of the crash is expected to remain closed "for some time", according to troopers. Drivers are asked to find a different route.
The crash remains under investigation Friday evening.