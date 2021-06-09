(WAND)- The Illinois State Police have closed down all lanes of southbound traffic on I-55 at Mile Post 80 (Divernon exit) due to a commercial motor vehicle crash.
Traffic is being re-routed to the frontage road.
Anyone traveling in the area is advised to take an alternative route - slow down and give emergency vehicles room to work.
WAND will continue to update this story as more information is released.
