MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies responded to a Macon County crash late Thursday.
A WAND-TV crew saw the car crash near US-51 and Elwin Road. The station observed the South Macon Fire Department at the site.
It's unclear if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash late Thursday. Macon County deputies were unable to elaborate when the station called for more.
Drivers should be careful moving through the area as responders could be seen parked on the road when WAND-TV was on the scene.
This developing story will be updated as more becomes available.