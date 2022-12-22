RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police were called out for a property crash involving a commercial vehicle on Interstate 57 northbound near milepost 248 just south of Rantoul Thursday morning.
Both north and southbound lanes may be slowed.
Drivers are told to expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.
