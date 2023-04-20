(WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers were called out for a crash involving an overturned semi on Interstate 74 eastbound at milepost 208.
The crash was within the single lane construction zone.
I-74 at the Oakwood exit (Exit 206) was initially closed to public traffic.
Eastbound traffic was being diverted onto US Route 150 at the Oakwood exit.
After assessing the scene, ISP decided to re-open the single lane construction zone lane until proper equipment can be staged for the removal of the overturned semi.
Removal and road closure will resume at about 10 a.m.
Public traffic should continue to seek an alternate route due to traffic congestion at the scene.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.