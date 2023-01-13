(WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers were called out to a crash on U.S. Rt. 45 at the Champaign and Douglas County line Friday morning.
Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed. The northbound lane reopened around 12:30 p.m.
The crash involved a semi, and one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.
WAND News will update this story as more information is released.
