TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are responding to a crash Wednesday afternoon in the Taylorville area.
Police said the crash is at Route 48 and Spresser Street. Drivers are asked to find a different route while the crash scene is cleared.
Details are unknown at this time about possible injuries or what caused this crash.
WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
