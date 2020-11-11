CARTWRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WAND) - A crash has shut down Illinois Route 25 in Sangamon County near Cartwright Township.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon just east of Glick Road.
Illinois Route 25 is completely shut down in the area.
Drivers are told to take alternate routes.
There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured.
