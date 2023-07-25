CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Route 130 at 200N in Champaign County is closed to all traffic.
A crash was reported in the area.
Villa Grove Fire & Rescue, Pesotum, and Philo units are headed to the scene.
WAND News will update this story as more information becomes available.
