DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A single vehicle crash has brought traffic to one lane on the Eastbound side of I-74 near Tilton at Mile Post 212. Westbound lanes may be impacted as authorities recover a vehicle in the median.
Illinois State Police advise taking an alternate route such as US-150. ISP has also blamed a backup in traffic due to drivers slowing down to take videos and pictures of the incident.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.