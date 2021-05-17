SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities responded Monday night to a crash with injuries along I-55 in Sangamon County.
State police said the crash occurred at I-55 northbound at mile post 92.5 (between 6th Street and Stevenson). It involves a semi-truck and an SUV.
Drivers are asked to find a different route. If not, they should slow down, use caution and change lanes when they approach emergency responders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.