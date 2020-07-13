LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State troopers are responding to a crash in northern Logan County with downed power lines.
The crash happened on US 136, about four miles east of Interstate 155 near Union Rd.
The road was completely blocked due to downed lines and debris, but reopened around 11:30 a.m.
Drivers are told to go slow and use caution as workers are still in the area.
There is no word yet on whether there are any injuries.
