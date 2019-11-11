(WAND) - Dozens of crashes are happening on I-55 across Logan and Sangamon counties, state police said.
In a Monday afternoon update, Illinois State Police said crashes and slide-offs have been reported across the District 9 area. As of 1:50 p.m., roads were worse on I-55, with strong winds, blowing snow and ice-covered roads.
Troopers are advising the public to slow down, stay in the clear lane of travel, leave a large following distance or don't travel at all until the weather improves.
