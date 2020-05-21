(WAND) - Crayola is launching 24 new specially formulated crayons, designed to mirror and represent over 40 global skin tones across the world.
The crayons are called "Colors of the World." Crayola hopes the new line will cultivate a more inclusive world for children of all ages, races, cultures and ethncities. To make sure they were accurate and inclusive, Crayola partnered with Victor Casale, CEO of Mob Beauty.
Casale has more than 30 years of experience creating foundation colors for skin tones around the globe.
Crayola "Colors of the World" crayons come in a 24 and 32 count pack and will be in stores in July.
