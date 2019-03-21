NASHVILLE (WAND) - A bakery in Tennessee is making light of a man’s vasectomy in a creative way.
A woman came into Signature Desserts in Nashville asking for something to give to her husband to show appreciation for his decision to get snipped, according to WZTV.
The bakery came up with a funny design and posted a photo of the cake to Instagram.
The cake was made on March 8, so it’s more than likely part of the uptick in the number of vasectomies that are performed during the first round of the NCAA Tournament so men can stay home and watch the games.
Buffalo Wild Wings is catering to men who declare a cease-fire during the tournament. They have set up the Jewel Stool for customers who have just had a vasectomy. It's only available in New York and Los Angeles, though.