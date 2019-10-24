(WAND) – Despite safety concerns 6 in 10 Americans say they have saved their credit or debit card numbers online or in mobile apps.
Bankrate.com released a new survey on Thursday that found only 8 percent of respondents think it’s “very safe” to story the information online.
Nearly half of those surveyed say it’s either someone or very unsafe.
But many do it anyway.
According to the survey, 64 percent of credit or debit card users say they have their card numbers saved online or in a mobile able.
“[Saving card information] is very convenient and saves us time, but it does come with some risks,” says Kelvin Coleman, executive director of the National Cyber Security Alliance. “If your account is taken over or hacked by a bad actor, then you’re effectively giving them the keys to the kingdom.”
Experts say it’s important to distinguish between credit and debit cards. If hacked, debit cards expose your bank account to immediate withdrawals, where credit cards do not.
