CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Chatham Police Department is warning the public after receiving a report Monday of credit card skimmers being found inside two gas pumps at a gas station.
The skimmers were found at the Shell gas station at 343 N. Main Street in Chatham.
Police believe the devices were installed sometime within the last several weeks. They were taken as evidence, and an investigation is underway.
Gas station skimming devices are a popular way of gaining access to credit card information.
Skimming Devices are now installed inside gas pumps and are not easy to detect. These devices have Bluetooth capabilities, so criminals do not have to remove the skimming device to retrieve information. Criminals can be parked nearby and are able to retrieve the data.
The Chatham Police Department released the following information:
What to look for:
-Make sure the pump is intact on both sides
-Check to see if the security tape is torn or cut
-Watch for individuals parked beside a pump and not actually pumping fuel. Video has captured incidents where teams of two or more individuals stand near the pump with both doors open and block the clerk's view. In some instances, they have sent a person into the store to distract the clerk. It takes less than 10 minutes to install a skimming device.
How to Protect your Information:
-Do not use a PIN number at the pump, it gives the criminal access to your bank account. The criminal will withdraw funds soon after your purchase and often use privately owned ATMs without security cameras.
- Pay with cash or go inside the store to use a debit card
- Safer to use a gas card if you have one
- If the pump looks tampered with, don't use it, and let the clerk know.
- Don't expect store video to capture evidence of criminals- most videos are distorted or too far off.
