CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Crews responded to a house fire in Champaign Tuesday afternoon.
A WAND-TV crew on the scene at 802 N. 4th St. observed heavy black smoke coming from the house. A car engulfed in flames could be seen in the driveway.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out just after 2 p.m. No firefighters or residents were injured.
According to the department, the family was able to get out safely thanks to smoke alarms installed during a Smoke Alarm Blitz in March.
