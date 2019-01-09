Crews battle early morning fire

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Fire crews battled an early morning house fire.
The fire broke out early Wednesday morning near the 5000 Block of Possum Trot Road. Crews say they arrived on scene around 1:30 AM.
One person was home when the fire broke out. According to officials, the person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
Chatham Fire officials say they assisted Rochester Fire.
The house is considered a total loss. Crews say they will be back on the scene later Wednesday to assess damages. The cause of the fire is under investigation.