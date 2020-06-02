DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crews responded to two Decatur house fires early Tuesday.
The first happened in the 800 block of E. Lincoln Ave., according to firefighters. They arrived on the scene at 1:36 a.m. and immediately began a defensive response.
There were no injuries in this fire.
The second was reported in the 1800 block of E. Lawrence St. Authorities responded and found a garage on fire.
No damage estimate is available for the Lawrence Street fire.
Responders also battled a major house fire in the 800 block of N. Edward St. late Monday night. The home was boarded up and had been unoccupied for several years.
WAND-TV will update this developing story as it learns more
