HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities battled a heavy house fire early Tuesday morning in Harristown.
Firefighters with the Harristown Fire Protection District responded at 5:57 a.m. to the fire, located in a rural Harristown area (address unknown at this time), and found heavy flames in an attached covered carport. The fire had extended into the attic space.
Crews contained the fire to the carport, kitchen and living room. Other areas of the home had smoke damage. Crews used a tender shuttle operation to battle the fire, as the area did not have hydrants.
All residents had left the structure. One person went by personal vehicle to a hospital for smoke inhalation treatment and was later released.
South Wheatland, Warrensburg and Niantic fire departments assisted. The state fire marshal was called to help determine a cause.
The fire is not considered suspicious.