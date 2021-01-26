GAYS, Ill. (WAND) - Crews battled multiple explosions and flames 100 feet tall at a bulk oils storage machine shed west of Gays Monday night.
Windsor Fire was dispatched at 8:51 p.m. for multiple explosions and a fully engulfed large machine shed.
Additional units from neighboring departments were requested.
More explosions erupted while crews were battling the fire.
They were extremely worried about a propane tank.
A second truck was established to mitigate the heat exposure to the tank and prevent it from exploding.
Firefighters said the flames grew to 100 feet tall.
Several peices of equipment along with all supplies in the building, including the building itself were a total loss.
The scene was finally cleared around midnight.
