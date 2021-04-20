PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters are battling a structure fire late Tuesday in Pawnee.
Firefighters confirmed the fire is on Cotton Hill Road. Multiple departments responded to the area.
It's unclear if there are any injuries or what the cause of the fire is.
WAND News has a crew on the way and will provide updates as they become available.
