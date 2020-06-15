RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire Monday afternoon in Riverton.
A WAND-TV crew on the scene of the fire, located along Madison Avenue, saw crews attacking the fire from on top of the roof. A ladder truck was on the scene.
Crews were using equipment in an attempt to rescue a cat. It's unclear at this time if the animal survived.
Authorities from Sherman, Springfield and Rochester responded to this fire. Riverton police were at the scene.
Heavy smoke could be seen in the area.
WAND-TV will update this story as it learns more.
