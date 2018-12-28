DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters are battling a fire in on Cantrell St. in Decatur.
Crews were called to the intersection of 16th and Cantrell.
Heavy smoke was showing from the second story of a home.
The area is closed to traffic as crews continue to fight the fire.
The house fire is near Eisenhower High School. The holiday basketball tournament starts at 10 a.m. and large amounts of traffic are expected.
It is not immediately known if anyone was inside the home when the fire started.