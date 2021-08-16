CHICAGO (WAND) - Construction has started Monday on the Obama Presidential Center, which will be located at Jackson Park in Chicago.
According to the Obama Foundation, the first step on the long-awaited project involves narrowing Cornell Drive from six lanes to four lanes between 59th Street and Hayes Drive. Leaders will be permanently closing the easternmost block of South Midway Plaisance between Stony Island Avenue and Cornell Drive.
On Monday morning, crews were dismantling the football field at Jackson Park near East 61st Street and South Stony Island Avenue, according to a report from NBC Chicago.
A ceremonial groundbreaking is planned for he fall of 2021, per the foundation.
In February, former President Barack Obama said in a video on social media he hoped the presidential center "will breathe new life into historic Jackson Park while delivering jobs, growth and much more to the South Side."
Obama said the south side of Chicago is the one place where the center should be, as it's where he met Michelle and is located "a couple of miles from where she grew up."
The center will bring walking trails, playgrounds and bike paths to the Jackson Park neighborhood, the former president added.
