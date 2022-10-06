DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Crews responded to a fire at an east Danville production facility Tuesday night.
The News Gazette reports product that caught fire in a processing oven caused more than $100,000 in damage at HRW, 1850 E. Voorhees St. around 9:30 p.m.
Crews were on scene for about two hours. Officials said most of the damage was confined to the oven.
No one was hurt.
HRW produces "a milk replacement ingredient known as cheese meal and is fed to baby pigs," the News Gazette reports.
Officials told the News Gazette this is the third fire at the plant since it opened ten years ago.
