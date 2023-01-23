URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Fire Department was called out for a garage fire Sunday.
Crews were called at 9:30 p.m. for a fire at a home in an attached garage.
Everyone made it out of the home safely before firefighters arrived.
The fire was out in about ten minutes. There was heavy fire damage to the attached garage and heat and smoke damage throughout the house.
The occupants were displaced and are being helped by the Emergency Services Support Team and the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
