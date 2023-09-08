DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out for a large house fire in Decatur Friday morning.
WAND News arrived on scene to the area of Hawthorne and Main.
The house appeared to be badly damaged and a car out front was charred. _________________
The State Fire Marshal and an arson investigator responded to the scene.
A cause of the fire has not yet been announced.
WAND News will update this story as more information becomes available.
