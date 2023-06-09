MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon Fire Department was called out for an early morning house fire Friday.
Crews were called just before 3 a.m. to the 300 block of Piatt.
Smoke was coming from the attic of a single-story home.
Everyone who was inside had gotten out safely before the fire department arrived.
The fire was found in the ceiling of the kitchen. Crews were able to quickly knock the fire down. The fire was contained to the attic and kitchen.
The Red Cross was notified and is assisting the occupant.
A cause and origin investigation were conducted by department investigators. This fire is considered accidental and is electrical in nature.
All units cleared the scene at 05:16 with no injuries reported.
The Mattoon Fire Department was assisted at this scene by Coles/Moultrie 911 (Ccom), Mattoon Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, Ameren gas and electric, and the American Red Cross.
