GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called out for a large apartment fire in downtown Gibson City Thursday morning.
The Gibson City Fire Department responded to the apartment building near 9th and Sangamon Ave.
Heavy smoke was seen coming from the building.
WAND News has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you more information as it is released.
People are being told to avoid the area to let emergency crews work.
