DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur firefighters were called out for a suspicious house fire late Wednesday night.
Crews responded to the 1500 block of N. Church just before midnight.
Heavy smoke and fire was spread throughout the first floor of the home.
It took a ladder truck and over two hours to get the fire extinguished.
No one was home at the time of the fire.
The cause is under investigation, but investigators said the fire is suspicious in nature.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
