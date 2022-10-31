CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Chatham Fire Department was called to a house fire Saturday night.
Crews responded at 8:40 to the 300 block of Newcombe Lane in Chatham.
Firefighters found a single residential unit with an attached garage fully involved with fire beginning to spread into the home.
Everyone in the home had gotten out safely on their own.
The fire was contained to the garage and entry way with smoke and water damage on the first floor and basement. The garage and exterior sustained major fire damage.
The fire was under control around 9:15 pm.
Chatham firefighters were assisted on scene by mutual aid fire departments Springfield and Auburn, and the Chatham Police Department.
The fire remains under investigation at this time by the Chatham Fire Department.
